New Zealand skier Robinson tests positive for coronavirus

By The Associated Press

One of the southern hemisphere’s top hopes for a medal at the Winter Olympics has tested positive for the coronavirus and will miss several World Cup races. Alice Robinson of New Zealand writes on Instagram that “unfortunately I’ve tested positive to COVID 19 this past week while at my base in Italy and have been in isolation since.” She adds that “I’m doing fine and now I’m just aiming to recover as quickly as I can.” The 20-year-old Robinson has won three World Cup giant slaloms and finished fourth in the discipline at last season’s world championships in Cortina d’Ampezzo. Reigning giant slalom and super-G world champion Lara Gut-Behrami also recently tested positive.