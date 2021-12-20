Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 7:28 PM

McGusty’s 27 points carry Miami past Stetson, 82-72

<i></i><br/>
KRDO

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Kameron McGusty knocked down six of eight from behind the 3-point arc and finished with 27 points as Miami beat Stetson, 82-72 in a Hall of Fame Invitational campus game. A sixth-year redshirt senior, McGusty shot 9 of 12 from the field. Isaiah Wong hit three 3-pointers and added 16 points, grabbed six rebounds and had four assists for the Hurricanes (9-5), who won their fifth straight game. Sam Waardenburg added 12 points and four assists and Jordan Miller pulled down 11 rebounds.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content