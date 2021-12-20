Massner carries W. Illinois past Denver 84-80 in OT

DENVER — Trenton Massner forced overtime with a layup with three seconds left in regulation, then carried Western Illinois past Denver, 84-80 by converting 7 of 10 free throw attempts in the extra period. Massner surpassed 1,000 career points on a 3-pointer from the corner and finished with a career-high 31 points, matching his career-best four 3-pointers and pulled down nine rebounds while playing the whole 45 minutes in the Summit League opener for both schools.