Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder beat Grizz in Morant’s return

By PHIL STUKENBORG

Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 23 points, Josh Giddey added 19 points and 11 assists, and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies 102-99. Morant returned from injury and the league’s COVID-19 protocols after a 12-game absence and finished with 16 points. Desmond Bane led Memphis with 25 points and Dillon Brooks scored 19. The Thunder overcame an 89-84 deficit in the final 4:36 and took the lead for good at 96-95 on Giddey’s layup with 50 seconds remaining. The last time these teams met, the Grizzlies set an NBA record for margin of victory in a 152-79 thrashing.