Giants shut down Daniel Jones for season with neck injury

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is not going to play again this season. Coach Joe Judge said Monday that Jones is being shut down because of a sprained neck that sidelined him the past three weeks. The team’s medical staff reviewed Jones’ medical scans over the past 24 hours and determined it would be best if he did not play in the team’s final three games. The doctors have said Jones needs rest to get over the injury. Surgery is not an option at this point. Either Mike Glennon or Jake Fromm will start against Philadelphia on Sunday.