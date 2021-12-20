Browns can’t overcome COVID, Raiders in heartbreaking loss

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — After all they endured over the past week, the Browns were seconds away from an unlikely leap into first place in the AFC North. Instead they’re at the bottom. Unable to overcome a COVID-19 outbreak that ravaged their starting lineup, sidelining their top two quarterbacks and coach, the Browns were beaten 16-14 by the Las Vegas Raiders, who won on Daniel Carlson’s 48-yard field goal as time expired. The Browns couldn’t overcome putting 22 players on the COVID-19 reserve list nor playing without quarterback Baker Mayfield or coach Kevin Stefanski, who watched the game from home.