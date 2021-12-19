Saints frustrate Brady again, beat SB champ Buccaneers 9-0

By FRED GOODALL

AP Sports Writer

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — New Orleans’ defense gave Tom Brady fits again, shutting down Tampa Bay’s high-powered offense as the Saints put the Buccaneers’ division title celebration plans on hold with a 9-0 victory over the reigning Super Bowl champions. Despite playing without coach Sean Payton on the sideline, the Saints beat the Bucs for the seventh straight time during the regular season — fourth since Brady left New England for Tampa Bay in 2020. The victory gave New Orleans a sweep of the season series between the NFC South rivals and boosted the Saints into playoff position with three games remaining. It also forced Tampa Bay to wait at least one another week to clinch its first division crown since 2007.