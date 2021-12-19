Peng Shuai tells paper she never wrote of being assaulted

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai has told a Singapore newspaper that she never wrote of having been sexually assaulted, despite a social media post attributed to her posted in November that accused a former top Communist Party official of having forced her into sex. The Lianhe Zaobao posted video of Peng it says was taken Sunday in Shanghai in which she says she has been mainly staying at home in Beijing but was free to come and go as she chose. Peng dropped out of site after the accusation against former vice premier Zhang Gaoli briefly appeared on Chinese social media before being swiftly removed. Screen shots of the post were widely shared, drawing widespread concern about Peng’s safety.