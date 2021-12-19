Skip to Content
No. 6 Louisville outlasts No. 7 UConn 69-64 in HOF Showcase

By PAT EATON-ROBB
AP Sports Writer

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Hailey Van Lith scored 10 of her 16  points in the fourth quarter and No. 6 Louisville outlasted No. 7 UConn 69-64 in the Women’s Hall of Fame Showcase. Kianna Smith also scored 16 points for the Cardinals (10-1), who trailed for much of the game, but outscored the shorthanded Huskies (6-3) 27-19 over the final 10 minutes. Ahlana Smith added 11 points. Freshman Caroline Ducharme had a season-high 24 points and eight rebounds to lead UConn, which was playing its third straight game without injured star Paige Bueckers. 

