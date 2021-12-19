No. 17 Texas uses second-half surge to top Stanford, 60-53

By W.G. RAMIREZ

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Andrew Jones scored 13 points and No. 17 Texas beat Stanford 60-53 on Sunday in the Pac 12 Coast-to-Coast Challenge. The Longhorns (8-2) used a 13-0 second-half run to seize control and pull away for their seventh victory in eight games. Timmy Allen and Dylan Disu each added 11 points. The Longhorns held Stanford to its second-lowest scoring output of the season. Harrison Ingram had 15 points and seven rebounds to lead Stanford (6-4).