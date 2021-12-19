Man City takes advantage of Chelsea, Liverpool slip-ups

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea complained about having to play with a coronavirus-depleted squad in drawing 0-0 at Wolverhampton. Liverpool grumbled about the refereeing in being held 2-2 by Tottenham. And Manchester City just strolled further in front at the top of the Premier League. The champions eased past Newcastle 4-0 on Sunday after brushing aside Leeds 7-0 in midweek. It let Pep Guardiola’s side move three points in front of Liverpool, which drew at Tottenham after having defender Andrew Robertson sent off. Liverpool was infuriated that opposing striker Harry Kane didn’t also see red.