Lillard scores 32 points, Trail Blazers beat Grizzlies

By PHIL STUKENBORG

Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Damian Lillard scored 32 points, Norman Powell added 28 and the Portland Trail Blazers beat Memphis 105-100 on Sunday night to snap the Grizzlies’ five-game winning streak. Dillon Brooks scored a career-high 37 points for Memphis. The Grizzlies lost for the second time in their last 12 games. Powell scored 20 in the second half to give the Trail Blazers their second straight victory after they snapped a seven-game losing streak with a home victory over Charlotte on Friday night. The Grizzlies had a chance to tie at 103 with 5.3 seconds to go, but Desmond Bane’s 3-pointer rimmed out. Lillard scored 17 points of his 21 first-half points in the first quarter.