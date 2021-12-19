Kempe scores winner, Kings rally past undermanned Caps 3-2

By RICH DUBROFF

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Adrian Kempe scored the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period to give the Los Angeles Kings a 3-2 win over the undermanned Washington Capitals. Washington was missing forwards Nicklas Backstrom, Evgeny Kuznetsov, T.J. Oshie and Michael Sgarbossa, all on the COVID-19 list. Oshie was placed on the list earlier Sunday, and Sgarbossa was a late scratch. Garret Sparks, recalled from the minors before the game, stopped 33 shots for his first NHL win since March 20, 2019. Blake Lizotte scored short-handed and Christian Wolanin also had a goal for the Kings, who trailed by two late in the second period. Connor McMichael and Justin Schultz each had a goal for Washington.