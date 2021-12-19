Jets now assured of another last-place AFC East finish

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Jets are finishing in last place. Again. It’s now official that New York will end the season alone at the bottom of the AFC East. The Jets were locked into that spot Sunday with their 31-24 loss to Miami sending them to 3-11 on the season and four games behind the Dolphins in the standings with only three contests remaining. This will be the fifth time in the last six seasons that the Jets finish last in their division.