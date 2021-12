DES MOINES, Iowa — Tucker DeVries and Okay Djamgouz scored 15 points apiece as Drake won its seventh consecutive home game, easily beating UT Martin 80-54. Darnell Brodie added 12 points for the Bulldogs, while Ayo Akinwole and ShanQuan Hemphill each had 10. KJ Simon led the Skyhawks with 13 points.