By GLEN ROSALES

Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Kendric Davis scored a season-high 33 points and provided an answer for SMU every time it needed it against New Mexico in a 90-71 win. The Mustangs won for the sixth straight time, using an early 8-0 run to build a 19-7 lead, then holding the Lobos at bay for the rest of the game.