Zappe gets records, WKU rolls past App St 59-38 in Boca Bowl

By CHUCK KING

Associated Press

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe now owns the single-season college football records for passing yards and touchdowns. He threw for 422 yards and six touchdowns and the Hilltoppers beat Appalachian State 59-38 in the Boca Raton Bowl. Zappe finished the season with 5,967 yards and 62 touchdowns. Both are FBS records. Jerreth Sterns caught 13 passes for 184 yards and three touchdowns for Western Kentucky. Chase Brice passed for 317 yards and four touchdowns for Appalachian State. It was the first loss in seven all-time bowl games for the Mountaineers.