Undefeated Morningside beats Grand View 38-28 for NAIA title

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Joe Dolincheck threw two touchdown passes, Anthony Sims ran for three scores and undefeated Morningside won the NAIA championship game, knocking off previously unbeaten Grand View 38-28. It was Morningside’s (14-0) third title in four years. Dolincheck, the NAIA Player of the Year, overcame two first-half interceptions and finished with 405 yards passing. He threw the decisive touchdown pass to Reid Jurgensmei midway through the fourth quarter. Johnny Sullivan threw two touchdown passes but also had two interceptions in the second half for Grand View (14-1).