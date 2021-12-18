New York Mets hire Buck Showalter as manager

By MIKE FITZPATRICK

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Buck Showalter has been hired as the New York Mets manager, bringing him back to the Big Apple to take over his fifth major league team. The former Yankees skipper replaces Luis Rojas, who was let go in early October following two losing seasons. Mets owner Steve Cohen announced the move Saturday afternoon on Twitter. Showalter has managed more than 3,000 big league games over 20 seasons, giving the Mets an experienced bench boss for the first time since Terry Collins’ seven-year tenure ended after the 2017 campaign. Showalter has a long history of turning around losing teams, which no doubt made him an attractive candidate to Cohen and new Mets general manager Billy Eppler.