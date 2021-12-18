Jackson-Davis helps Indiana defeat Notre Dame 64-56

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 17 points with 12 rebounds, Parker Stewart added 12 points and Indiana rallied past Notre Dame 64-56 at the final edition of the Crossroads Classic. Jackson-Davis, who has 26 career double-doubles and three this season, had a dunk and a pair of free throws to finish off an 12-3 surge for the Hooisers as they broke away from a tie at 46. Race Thompson and Xavier Johnson each scored 11 for Indiana. Dane Goodwin led the Irish with 15 points and six rebounds, Blake Wesley added 14 points and Paul Atkinson notched his second double-double of the season with 11 points and 11 boards.