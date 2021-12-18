Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 5:49 PM

Brady joins growing list of absentees for Australian Open

<i></i><br/>
KRDO

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Jennifer Brady has become the latest withdrawal from next month’s Australian Open and two warm-up tournaments because of injury. Australian Open officials confirmed the 2021 finalist would miss the tournament due to a left foot injury. Brady, ranked 25, made her maiden grand slam final at last year’s event at Melbourne Park , losing in straight sets to Naomi Osaka. Serena Williams, Karolina Pliskova and Bianca Andreescu are among other top women players to withdraw from the tournament. Six-time Australian Open champion Roger Federer is out of the men’s draw as he continues his long recovery from knee surgery

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content