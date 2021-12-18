Beal has season-high 37 points, Wizards beat Jazz 109-103

By MATTHEW COLES

Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Bradley Beal scored a season-high 37 points and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope hit a late 3-pointer to help the Washington Wizards beat the Utah Jazz 109-103 on Saturday night. With Washington up 105-103, the Wizards’ Raul Neto won a jump ball with Mitchell, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope hit a 3-pointer with 11.6 seconds to play. Neto had 15 points and a career-high seven rebounds, and Caldwell-Pope finished with 13 points to help the Wizards snap a four-game losing streak. Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points, Bojan Bogdanovic had 18 points and Rudy Gobert added 11 points, 19 rebounds and a season-high six blocks for Utah. The Jazz have lost on consecutive nights after winning eight straight.