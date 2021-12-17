Richmond beats NC State for 1st time in program history

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Grant Golden scored 19 points, Jacob Gilyard had 13 points and 10 assists for the senior’s fourth career double-double, and Richmond won its fourth straight in beating N.C. State 83-74 at the Basketball Hall of Fame Shootout. Richmond beat N.C. State for the first time in program histor. Gilyard cut to the rim and finished a nice pass from Nathan Cayo to extend Richmond’s lead to 76-71 with 1:20 left. Tyler Burton added 16 points with 8 rebounds for Richmond. Nathan Cayo scored all 14 of his points in the first half. Dereon Seabron had 21 points and 13 rebounds for N.C. State, his seventh double-double of the season.