Rams assistant Brown capitalizing on opportunity from McVay

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Thomas Brown learned most of what he needed to know about how football coaches get hired and promoted two decades ago in the cafeteria of Tucker High School in suburban Atlanta. The Los Angeles Rams running backs coach realized that even when football people are friendly and cool among people from other races and backgrounds, they tend to sit with the people who make them the most comfortable. To break up the cafeteria-seating mentality that has held back Black coaches for decades, Brown believes up-and-coming football minds must find decision makers willing to challenge the status quo by giving chances to previously underheard voices. Sean McVay is Brown’s former high school football opponent, and he has been exactly that for Brown.