NCAA to pay officials same in both basketball tournaments

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

The NCAA will pay basketball officials for the women’s tournament the same amount it pays the officials for the men’s competition. The NCAA also says it will pay softball and lacrosse officials equitably now as well. The other 21 sports already had equitable pay. Gender equality in college basketball returned to the forefront last season after the NCAA failed to provide similar amenities to the teams in the men’s and women’s Division I tournaments.