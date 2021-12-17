Mohammed Ben Sulayem succeeds Jean Todt as FIA president

PARIS (AP) — Mohammed Ben Sulayem has been elected as president of motorsports governing body FIA. He replaces Jean Todt. The 60-year-old Ben Sulayem is from the United Arab Emirates. He received more than 60% of the votes to defeat British rival Graham Stoker. Ben Sulayem has pledged to double participation in the sport worldwide and to boost diversity, inclusion and sustainable mobility. Todt was elected in 2009 and served the maximum three terms allowed.