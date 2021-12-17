Bills QB Allen expected to start Sunday against Carolina

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills quarterback Josh Allen is expected to start Sunday against Carolina after he got hurt last weekend against Tampa Bay. Allen sprained his left foot in the second half of Buffalo’s 33-27 overtime loss to the Buccaneers. Coach Sean McDermott says Allen is trending in the right direction. The Bills could be without starting left tackle Dion Dawkins after he was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. It’s the second time Dawkins has contracted the coronavirus. He detailed his scary bout with the disease earlier this summer after he was hospitalized.