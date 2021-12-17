AD leaves with ankle injury then returns for depleted Lakers

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis briefly departed the game at Minnesota after injuring his right ankle late in the first quarter. Davis jogged back to the bench and re-entered the game late in the second quarter. Davis landed on the leg of Timberwolves center Naz Reid and fell to the floor in obvious pain while clutching his right ankle. He was able to walk gingerly off on his own into the locker room for further examination. The Lakers were already short-handed with COVID-19. They had six players in the NBA’s health and safety protocols.