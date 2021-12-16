Texans, Jaguars try to end skids in meeting without Meyer

By MARK LONG

AP Pro Football Writer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have a chance to show whether Urban Meyer’s sudden dismissal three days before a game will pull them together or tear them apart. The skidding Jaguars host AFC South rival Houston in a matchup that has more bearing on next season than this one. The winner gets some much-needed momentum down the stretch while the loser will have the inside track to the No. 2 pick in next April’s NFL draft. Houston has lost three in a row. Jacksonville has dropped five straight overall and seven consecutive in the series.