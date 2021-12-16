Seahawks’ late-season playoff push runs into surging Rams

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Seahawks will take every little edge they can get when they travel to SoFi Stadium on Sunday for an NFC West showdown with the Rams that could prove vital to both teams’ playoff hopes. Seattle is clinging to hope of a late-season surge back into postseason contention after its 3-8 start to the season. Back-to-back wins have kept the Seahawks alive for their 10th consecutive winning record under coach Pete Carroll. The Rams have also put together back-to-back wins after a three-game winless November, securing their fifth straight winning season under Sean McVay. That’s something this franchise hadn’t done in more than four decades.