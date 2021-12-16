Pelicans’ Williamson gets injection on injured right foot

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Zion Williamson has received a biologic injection that is meant to promote bone healing in the area of his right foot that he fractured this past offseason. The Pelicans, who announced the new treatment for the face of the franchise on Thursday, say Williamson will be “limited to low-impact, partial weight-bearing activities for an extended period.” The Pelicans say another round of imaging on Williamson’s foot is expected in four to six weeks to measure his progress. The Pelicans have struggled without Williamson this season. New Orleans next plays Friday night at home against Milwaukee.