Mercedes withdraws appeal of Formula 1 season finale

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Mercedes has withdrawn its appeal of the Formula One season finale in which Lewis Hamilton lost the championship to Max Verstappen. Mercedes had filed two protests following Sunday’s race but both were dismissed. Mercedes then asked for reconsideration at the International Court of Appeal. Mercedes was protesting the use of the safety car following a crash with five laps remaining in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Hamilton had a nearly 12-second lead with Verstappen in second when the crash brought out the yellow flag. Verstappen pitted for fresh tires while Hamilton stayed on track. The race resumed with one lap remaining and Verstappen passed Hamilton to win his first world championship.