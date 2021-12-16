Drouin scores in SO, Canadiens beat Flyers in empty arena

MONTREAL (AP) — Jonathan Drouin was the only scorer in the shootout, and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 on Thursday night in an empty Bell Centre because of the rise of COVID-19 cases. It was the first game at Bell Centre without spectators since Game 4 of the 2021 North Division semifinal against the Toronto Maple Leafs on May 25. Artturi Lehkonen and Laurent Dauphin scored in regulation for Montreal. Cayden Primeau allowed two goals on 38 shots. Max Willman and Jackson Cates scored for the Flyers. Carter Hart stopped 38 of 40 shots.