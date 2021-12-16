Bills adopt sense of urgency in preparing to host Panthers

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Sports Writer

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills are suddenly beginning to adopt a sense of urgency with their playoff chances suddenly on the line in preparing to host the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Left tackle Dion Dawkins acknowledged Buffalo’s two-month stretch of inconsistencies by saying the time is now for the team to begin proving itself. The Bills have dropped five of their past eight to slip into seventh place in the AFC standings. The Panthers’ troubles go further. Injuries and a carousel at quarterback have contributed to Carolina losing eight of its past 10.