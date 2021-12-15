Watford coronavirus outbreak sees game at Burnley called off

LONDON (AP) — A coronavirus outbreak at Watford led to its game at Burnley being called off less than three hours before kickoff on Wednesday, becoming the third Premier League postponement in four days. The Premier League says Watford has “an insufficient number of first team players available to fulfil the match.” But Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers expressed his disappointment that Leicester’s request for Thursday’s game against Tottenham to be postponed was rejected by the Premier League. Leicester will be without nine players for due to coronavirus-related issues and injuries.