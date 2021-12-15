South Carolina DE Enagbare going pro, QB Brown transferring

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina defensive lineman Kingsley Enagbare is heading to the NFL and starting quarterback Jason Brown is entering the transfer portal. Enagbare and Brown announced their decisions on Twitter Wednesday. Enagbare is a 6-foot-4, 265-pound defensive end who had 41 tackles and 2.5 sacks this season. Brown was the last of three starters at quarterback this season. He started the final four games and helped the Gamecocks defeat Florida and Auburn down the stretch. Brown’s decision comes two days after former Oklahoma passer Spencer Rattler said he was joining the Gamecocks.