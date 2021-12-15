NFL teams taking extra precautions as COVID-19 cases spike

By The Associated Press

Maybe Baker Mayfield needed to follow the lead of Kareem Jackson. The Cleveland quarterback attended an event at a Boys & Girls Club, now has tested positive for COVID-19, and the youth organization had needed to take extra precautions. Jackson, a safety with the Broncos, canceled his appearance at his annual “Shop with a Jock” charity event. He and several teammates were supposed to host 50 youth ages 6-17 from the Boys & Girls Club of Denver and take them holiday shopping in suburban Parker, Colorado. Instead, Jackson did a Zoom session with the kids as they ate dinner — and then received $100 Walmart gift cards to buy presents.