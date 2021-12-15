NFL earns higher grades for diversity hiring in study

By AARON BEARD

AP Sports Writer

The NFL has earned higher scores for racial and gender hiring in an annual diversity report, though team-level grades continue to lag behind the league office. Wednesday’s report card from The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport (TIDES) at Central Florida assigned an overall B grade for the league, with a B-plus for racial hiring and a C-plus for gender hiring. The report examined a positions at the league headquarters and within franchises using data for the 2021 season. The list included all-time highs for women working in positions at the NFL office and for people of color serving as assistant coaches.