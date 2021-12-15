Munich city council backs NFL games at home of Bayern

MUNICH (AP) — The Munich city council has given its backing to a bid to host regular-season NFL games at the home of soccer club Bayern Munich. Three German cities are vying to become the league’s partner. Munich, Frankfurt and Düsseldorf are on the NFL’s shortlist to host a regular-season game. Munich city authorities say the council supports the bid to hold games from 2022-25 at the Allianz Arena. The stadium has a 75,000-capacity. The NFL is eager to expand into Germany because the country has one of the largest TV audiences for football outside the United States.