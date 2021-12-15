MLS champion NYCFC to split home games among 3 sites

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Soccer champion New York City FC will be on the move while at home next season, splitting games among Yankee Stadium, Citi Field and Red Bull Arena. MLS’s 2022 schedule has NYC playing 10 league home games at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, six at the Mets’ Citi Field in Queens and one, against Charlotte on Aug. 17, at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey. The match scheduled for Citi Field on Oct. 1 could be moved, depending on the New York Mets’ postseason situation.