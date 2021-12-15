LA Rams add 3 players to reserve/COVID-19 list; now 16 total

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams had 16 players on their reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday after adding three more to the group. Linebacker Justin Hollins and tight ends Johnny Mundt and Jared Pinkney were added one day after the Rams put nine players on the list following their 30-23 victory at Arizona on Monday night. The Rams are holding all of their activities virtually Wednesday under intensive protocols in preparation for their visit from the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Their training facility in Thousand Oaks is closed.