Giants QB Jones not cleared for Dallas, Glennon to start

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is likely to miss his third straight game because of a neck injury. Coach Joe Judge said Wednesday the third-year quarterback still has not been cleared for contact and Mike Glennon will start on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. Jones was hurt Nov. 28 against the Philadelphia Eagles. His injury was diagnosed after the game. The Giants have lost to Miami and the Chargers in the games Jones missed. Jake Fromm will be the backup to Glennon. Fromm has never taken a snap in an NFL regular-season game.