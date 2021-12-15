Draw specialists Palace, Southampton share points in EPL

LONDON (AP) — Crystal Palace and Southampton are two of the Premier League’s draw specialists and they could not be separated in an entertaining 2-2 at Selhurst Park. Wilfried Zaha fired the hosts into a second-minute lead but James Ward-Prowse — with another brilliant free kick into the top corner — and Armando Broja turned the game on its head with goals in the space of four minutes before half time. Jordan Ayew ended his goal drought to equalize in the 65th minute and give both teams a point with their league-high eighth draw of the campaign. Palace moved up to 11th place but failed to build on a 3-1 win over Everton on Sunday.