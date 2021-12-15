Bills QB Allen limited in practice with sprained left foot

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Sports Writer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen will test his sprained left foot on a limited basis during a walk-through practice, leaving the Buffalo Bills quarterback’s status uncertain for their game against the Carolina Panthers this weekend. Coach Sean McDermott says the team continues its day-to-day approach regarding Allen’s health and notes he is still experiencing soreness. Backup Mitchell Trubisky will take a majority of the snaps in a noncontact setting. Allen played through the injury after being hurt in the second half of a 33-27 overtime loss at Tampa Bay on Sunday.