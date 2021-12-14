UC Davis deals Oregon State ninth straight defeat, 71-64

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Ezra Manjon poured in a career-high 27 points and UC Davis defeated Oregon State 71-64, handing the Beavers their ninth straight loss. Manjon knocked down 11 of 19 shots from the floor — including his only 3-point try — and 4 of 5 foul shots for the Aggies (5-3). Caleb Fuller added 15 points as UC Davis shot 51% overall (28 of 55). Jarod Lucas led Oregon State (1-9) with 14 points. Rand had eight points to help the Beavers take a 30-28 lead at halftime. Manjon caught fire — scoring 17 points in the second half — and the Aggies took the lead for good at 34-32 on Ade Adebayo’s layup with 18:21 remaining in the game.