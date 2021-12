PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is hopeful linebacker T.J. Watt and cornerback Joe Haden will be available when Tennessee visits Heinz Field. Watt left a 36-28 loss to Minnesota in the first half with a groin injury. Haden hasn’t played since spraining his foot in a tie against Detroit in November. Tomlin also thinks defensive linemen Isaiah Buggs and Carlos Davis will be available after missing significant time.