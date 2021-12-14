Spieth and caddie looking for an edge in reading putts

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

Jordan Spieth already is among the premier putters in golf. He’s still looking for an edge. His caddie has been studying AimPoint. That’s the popular method of reading greens that starts with using feet to feel the slope of the green. Spieth says Michael Greller went to see a putting coach to learn the system. Spieth says it’s just another piece of information that could help him save shots. In other golf news, Emma Talley has always been big on charity. This one hits close to home. The Kentucky native has shared a fundraising link to help a small town devastated by deadly tornadoes.