Simon scores 30 to lift UT Martin over UNC Asheville 79-68

MARTIN, Tenn. — KJ Simon had a career-high 30 points as UT Martin defeated UNC Asheville 79-68. Bernie Andre had 14 points and seven rebounds for UT Martin (4-7), which snapped its four-game losing streak. Chris Nix added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Koby Jeffries had six rebounds. Quay Kimble scored a season-high 20 points for the Bulldogs (6-5). Trent Stephney added 11 points. Tajion Jones had 10 points and six rebounds. Drew Pember had six points and five blocks.

