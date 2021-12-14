Pacioretty scores twice, Vegas beats depleted Bruins 4-1

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — Max Pacioretty had two goals, giving him a score in seven straight games, and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the COVID-depleted Boston Bruins 4-1. The game came hours after the Bruins put leading scorer Brad Marchand in the COVID-19 protocol. Robin Lehner made 23 saves for the Golden Knights and Shea Theodore and Jonathan Marchessault also scored for Vegas. Patrice Bergeron had Boston’s only goal and Jeremy Swayman stopped 21 shots.