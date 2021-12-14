Man City ruthless, Leeds woeful in 7-0 Premier League rout

LONDON (AP) — Manchester City has inflicted Leeds’ largest-ever Premier League loss with a 7-0 rout. Kevin De Bruyne struck twice for the leaders, while Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Riyad Mahrez, John Stones and Nathan Ake also got on the scoresheet. City went four points clear of Liverpool, which plays Newcastle on Thursday. Leeds is five points above the relegation zone. It’s four wins now in six games as Aston Villa manager for Steven Gerrard. The former Liverpool captain’s latest success was getting the better of the manager he replaced at Villa last month as Dean Smith’s new team, Norwich, was beaten 2-0.